BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BKT opened at $6.50 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.33.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.