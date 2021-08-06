BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:BKT opened at $6.50 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.33.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
