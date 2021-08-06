Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 86,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 570,998 shares.The stock last traded at $88.71 and had previously closed at $87.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion and a PE ratio of -83.27.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $12,704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $2,287,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 133,797 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

