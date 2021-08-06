BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of MFL stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

