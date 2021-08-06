BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of MFL stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile
