William Blair Comments on Option Care Health, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of OPCH opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

In other news, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.