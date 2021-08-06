AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

AmerisourceBergen has increased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.41.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

