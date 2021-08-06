Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Reduced by Analyst

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $60.68 on Friday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,018,536 shares of company stock valued at $119,326,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 66.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.