Capital One Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Transocean in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Transocean alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08. Transocean has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Transocean news, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Perestroika acquired 3,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 935.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 495,843 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 447,978 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Transocean by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,744 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 364.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,118 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 47,015 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 17.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 142,207 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.