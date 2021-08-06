Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

SEE stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after acquiring an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 649,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

