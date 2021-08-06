FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.70

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 2452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,000,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

