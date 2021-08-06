Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives $35.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEBO. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 55,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after buying an additional 150,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

PEBO stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.08. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

