Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.04. NovoCure posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

NVCR opened at $157.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,140.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $74.21 and a 12 month high of $232.76.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,393 shares of company stock worth $6,346,969 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,845,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in NovoCure by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

