BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BBIO opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

