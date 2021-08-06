Brokerages Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.