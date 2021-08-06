Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE:DAN opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.51. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

