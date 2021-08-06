Nexo (NEXO) Price Tops $1.79

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Nexo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $10.72 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00057609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.62 or 0.00893920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00097930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00042398 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

