The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Major Shareholder Investors Llp Bulldog Sells 25,088 Shares

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) major shareholder Investors Llp Bulldog sold 25,088 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $313,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

The New Ireland Fund stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRL. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The New Ireland Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in The New Ireland Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in The New Ireland Fund in the first quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in The New Ireland Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 320,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

