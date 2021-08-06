Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.44

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.44 and last traded at $69.30, with a volume of 45326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATLKY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlas Copco to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

