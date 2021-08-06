Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). Motus GI posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.01.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.61. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

