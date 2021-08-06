Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $205.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

