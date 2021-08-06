Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sean Maduck Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $219,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

