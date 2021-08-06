Canaccord Genuity Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Hold

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.04.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

