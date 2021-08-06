CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 4,500 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,031,120.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total transaction of $1,754,785.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00.

Shares of CRWD opened at $265.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.67.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

