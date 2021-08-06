Raymond James Lowers Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Market Perform

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COLD. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of COLD opened at $38.73 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

