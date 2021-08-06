Raymond James Lowers Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Market Perform

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COLD. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
Shares of COLD opened at $38.73 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.
In other news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
