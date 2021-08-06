IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 11,173 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $61,590,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,619,000 after acquiring an additional 960,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after acquiring an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after acquiring an additional 644,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Shares of MAS opened at $60.49 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

