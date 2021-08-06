IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 16,275 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.57. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.23.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.