IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 6,683 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 52.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.