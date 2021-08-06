Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Republic Services by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 180,342 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Republic Services by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,105. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSG opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.00. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

