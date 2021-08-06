New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases Shares of 13,500 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,948,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $144.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,903. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

