Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,510,258 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Shares of BKD stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.