New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 26.1% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in PPL by 9.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 16.9% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 122,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

