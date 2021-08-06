New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.45 Million Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $48,499,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after purchasing an additional 583,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $10,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,111 shares of company stock worth $1,677,574. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

