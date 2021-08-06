State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 35.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 58.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 77,612 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

