HC Wainwright Boosts Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Price Target to $5.50

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 144.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 211,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 96.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 115.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,721,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 922,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

