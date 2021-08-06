State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 68,582 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 132.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,582 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,653,000 after purchasing an additional 125,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth $14,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. Analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

