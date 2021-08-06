State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 5,227 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,713,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,247,000 after purchasing an additional 41,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,260,000 after purchasing an additional 560,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after purchasing an additional 506,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,215,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,491,000 after purchasing an additional 142,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HR opened at $31.56 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

