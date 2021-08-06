Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 784,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 9,394,331 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $13.61.

SKLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

