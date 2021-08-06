DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

DV has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of DV stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.47. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $847,000.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

