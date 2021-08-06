Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Issued By KeyCorp

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $68.41 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,576,000 after purchasing an additional 111,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after acquiring an additional 290,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

