John Francis Kelly Sells 327 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $12,896.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, John Francis Kelly sold 214 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $8,236.86.

On Friday, May 21st, John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.13. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -145.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth about $806,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

