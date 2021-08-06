JMP Securities Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Market Perform

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Shares of EXPE opened at $161.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.57. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $80.89 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

