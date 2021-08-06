John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE HPS opened at $19.40 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

