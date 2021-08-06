Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 39.27%.
HEP opened at $17.75 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.
Holly Energy Partners Company Profile
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
