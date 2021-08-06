UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

