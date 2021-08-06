KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Shares of WTS opened at $159.69 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $87.13 and a twelve month high of $162.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $1,478,187.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,855 shares of company stock worth $6,413,603. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

