United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Issues Earnings Results

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.54 million, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 0.11. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $36.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.92.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -20.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.