Brokers Set Expectations for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. upped their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

NYSE UAA opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.