PCM Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

PCM stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCM Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of PCM Fund worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.