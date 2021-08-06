Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Announces Earnings Results

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $569.22 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $570.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $936,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,499 shares of company stock worth $18,569,608. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

