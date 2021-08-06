ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.29%. ICF International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.65 EPS.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.75.

Get ICF International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.