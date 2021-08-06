Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -164.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.09. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

